Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.36

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.36 and last traded at C$18.60, with a volume of 1001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.75.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.97. The firm has a market cap of C$402.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
About Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR)
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
See Also
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.