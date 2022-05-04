Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.36

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.36 and last traded at C$18.60, with a volume of 1001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.97. The firm has a market cap of C$402.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 142.02%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

