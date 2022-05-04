Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

