Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

INTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.06. 40,145,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,355,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

