GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Gap Down to $8.52

Shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.17. GreenLight Biosciences shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

