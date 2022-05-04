Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.03. 41,525,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,338,047. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.17. The firm has a market cap of $577.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.