Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 554,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,304,000 after buying an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,007,000.

VEA traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,942,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735,402. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

