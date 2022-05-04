Grimm (GRIMM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,119.00

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Grimm coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Grimm has a total market cap of $24,145.00 and $1,119.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grimm has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grimm Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

