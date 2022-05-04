Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $151.50 Average PT from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAC opened at $148.23 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $167.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.