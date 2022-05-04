Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $263.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.28), with a volume of 1321394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.15).

GKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 300 ($3.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £561.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 211.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is 1.87%.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

