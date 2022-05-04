Hercules Capital (HTGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.