Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,687 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

HPE stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

