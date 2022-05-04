Horan Securities Inc. Invests $152,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,994,000 after acquiring an additional 252,408 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.58. The stock had a trading volume of 256,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.27. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

