Horan Securities Inc. Invests $84,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

KR stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 438,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.