Horan Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $8.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.23. 300,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $240.32 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

