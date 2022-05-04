Horan Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $11.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.77. 658,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,290. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $372.13 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

