Horan Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 699 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,026.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 538,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,068,000 after acquiring an additional 490,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,423,000 after acquiring an additional 399,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.76. 114,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $203.71 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.