Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HZNP traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $83.42 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,400.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,830,270. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 388,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,903,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 41,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

