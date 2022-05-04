Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56-5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.63 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-0.33 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,856,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,932,000 after acquiring an additional 216,571 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,313,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 292,573 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 961,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 691,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.