HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells $164,790.00 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HP alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00.

Shares of HPQ traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,154,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,931,498. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.