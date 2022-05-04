Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,085,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

