HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $13.04

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $12.33. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 6,917 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have commented on HCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
