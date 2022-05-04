HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $13.04

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $12.33. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 6,917 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on HCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at $9,228,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

