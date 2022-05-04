ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 27.0% in April

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 363,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ICL opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $3,898,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $188,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $24,682,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 578.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

ICL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.