ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 27.0% in April

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 363,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ICL opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.96.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $3,898,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $188,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $24,682,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 578.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.
ICL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
