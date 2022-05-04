Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $292.51 and last traded at $294.53, with a volume of 25181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.65.

Specifically, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.