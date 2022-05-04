ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Trading Down 0.5%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.53. 14,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 35,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

