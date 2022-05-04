Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.40

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 7911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,163 shares of company stock valued at $168,229. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 14.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Immunovant by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Immunovant by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Immunovant by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

