Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

IRT stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 138,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,559,000 after purchasing an additional 838,542 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,340,000 after acquiring an additional 334,421 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,752,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 838,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 549,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

