Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 101,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,874. The company has a market capitalization of $211.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.31. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

