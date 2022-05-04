Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Infrastructure India Plc (LON:IIP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 644789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63.

Get Infrastructure India alerts:

Infrastructure India Company Profile (LON:IIP)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.