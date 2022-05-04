Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.26. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,666. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.