Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.60. 865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 272,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $682.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 604.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

