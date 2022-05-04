Insider Buying: Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) CEO Buys $156,000.00 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

