Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $115,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,207.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE ANET traded up $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.79. 2,206,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,427. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $148.57.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.
About Arista Networks (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.