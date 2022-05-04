Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $115,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,207.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ANET traded up $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.79. 2,206,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,427. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

