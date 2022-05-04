Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IART. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IART opened at $61.39 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,107,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after acquiring an additional 231,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after buying an additional 629,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,853,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after buying an additional 57,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.