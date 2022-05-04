Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.82.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $214,503,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 4,093,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,645,008. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.