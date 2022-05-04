Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Increased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.01. 75,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

