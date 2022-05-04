Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 79,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $464.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.31. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

