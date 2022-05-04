Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 159.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $318.82 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $309.64 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.96 and a 200-day moving average of $366.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.