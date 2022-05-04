Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to report sales of $95.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the lowest is $93.58 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $88.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $429.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $441.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $467.73 million, with estimates ranging from $455.70 million to $479.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $12.40. 2,280,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,691. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.