iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.14

Shares of iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$28.14 and last traded at C$28.16, with a volume of 13515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.22.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.43.
About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.