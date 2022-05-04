iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.62

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOK. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

