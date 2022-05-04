iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.00. 88,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 50,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.