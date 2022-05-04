iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 62,936 shares.The stock last traded at $44.34 and had previously closed at $45.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

