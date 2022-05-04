iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.75

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.75 and last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 1631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,126 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,431,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after buying an additional 170,791 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

