iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.75

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.75 and last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 1631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.84.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,126 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $12,431,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after purchasing an additional 170,791 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,271,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,595,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.