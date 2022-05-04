iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.95

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.95 and last traded at $54.97, with a volume of 262898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,070,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,562,000 after acquiring an additional 116,765 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 193,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,130.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,792 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

