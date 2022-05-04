iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 282.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 268,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.04. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $87.16 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

