iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 95,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.54 and a 52 week high of $100.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29.

