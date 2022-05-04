iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

IWM stock traded up $6.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,742,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,672,863. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $182.38 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

