iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.66

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.66 and last traded at $64.66, with a volume of 7424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,857,000 after purchasing an additional 454,275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 228,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

