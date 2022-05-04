iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $113.09

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.09 and last traded at $113.09, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

